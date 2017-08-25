On Point

Germany has issued ethical guidelines for self-driving cars

It is an age-old theoretical debate: Who lives and who dies if a driver in peril has to make a terrible choice between saving one of two pedestrians? Are young people more valuable than old people? And what about women and children? Guidelines presented this week by a German government ethics committee, and adopted by the government, draws a clear line in the sand: All human lives are equal. “A self-driving car in Germany would choose to hit whichever person it determines it would hurt less, no matter age, race, or gender,” explains Quartz. While Will Smith would know what to do, we're putting a lot of faith in sensors, software and algorithms.

Quartz

James Comey takes a high-profile gig at Howard University

Longtime raceAhead readers already knew that Comey was an ally , and a consistent, interventionist voice for greater diversity in the FBI and beyond. In addition to presenting the keynote speech for the opening convocation at the historically black university this year, Comey has been named the 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy. Along with that honor, Comey will deliver five guest lectures, that the university says will “foster fruitful discussion and spur meaningful interaction.” Comey was on his way to a diversity recruitment event when he was abruptly fired. Never forget.

Fortune

Rocking out with CP

Culture Abuse, a punk band out of California and currently touring in the UK, has a memorable lead singer. “They think I’m fucked up no matter what,” David Kelling told The Guardian. “So I’ll just act like I’m partying to make people more comfortable.” In fact, Kelling has cerebral palsy, which makes his life challenging on a daily basis – he often has trouble getting off the stage or up the stairs in the venues they're now playing across the UK. While the scrappy band is living some sort of dream at the moment – they recently opened for Green Day - Kelling also feels a bigger calling. “There are female musicians, there are black musicians – almost everyone can find someone who is like them. But disabled people have no role models at all.” Such a good read.

The Guardian

Yes, we still need to talk about Sally Hemings

Why? Because her story, and the way we have often framed it, offers real guideposts for unpacking the rest of our difficult history, says Annette Gordon-Reed. Her book, “ Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy ,” was the first to explore Hemings in her full humanity, and Gordon-Reed continues to argue that Hemings was far more complex than talking points might suggest. For one, she was educated and had agency. She leveraged her time in Paris well, engaging lawyers to challenge her legal status as an enslaved person in the U.S. “The need to write about enslaved people sociologically — what happened to the group as a whole — should not foreclose considerations of individual enslaved people’s lives,” says Gordon-Reed. “We learn much about the institution from both perspectives.”

New York Times