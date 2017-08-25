Leadership
CEO initiative

Fortune and Time CEO Initiative 2017 Livestream

Andrew Nusca
3:50 PM ET

Are you a CEO who's committed to addressing major social issues as part of the core strategy for your company? If so, look no further than Fortune and Time's new CEO Initiative.

This year's invite-only event will take place on Monday Sept. 25, 2017 in New York City. It builds upon the efforts launched last year with Pope Francis I at the Vatican as well as Fortune's Change the World list of companies that do well by doing good.

If you aren't able to attend, you can watch a livestream of the event right here on this page. Not all sessions will be filmed—concurrent working groups will not, for example—but you can watch key interviews here.

Below, an abridged agenda:

9:00 a.m. Opening Session: On Leading with Purpose
—Rich Battista, President and CEO, Time Inc.

9:05 a.m. The Socially Engaged Business
—Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, J.P. Morgan Chase; Clifton Leaf, Editor-in-Chief, Fortune

9:30 a.m. The Role of the CEO
—Mark Bertolini, CEO, Aetna; Indra Nooyi, Chairperson and CEO, PepsiCo; Alan Murray, President, Fortune, and Chief Content Officer, Time Inc.

9:55 a.m. Leading the Way to Inclusive Prosperity
—Tom Wilson, Chairman and CEO, The Allstate Corp. and Chairman, U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Adam Lashinsky, Executive Editor, Fortune

10:25 a.m. A Progress Report on the Vatican's Group Action on Health

11:00 a.m. Morning Working Sessions (Note: These sessions will not be livestreamed)
—Deploying Technology to Create Jobs, Not Destroy Them
—Workforce Development, Training, and Education
—Harnessing the Digital Health Revolution to Help Billions
—Energy, Environment, and Climate Change

12:30 p.m. Town Hall: Making Inclusion a Source of Strength
—Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Thrive Global; Nancy Gibbs, Editorial Director, Time Inc. News Group; Editor-in-Chief, Time; Ellen McGirt, Senior Editor, Fortune

2:30 p.m. Afternoon Working Sessions (Note: These sessions will not be livestreamed)
—Platforms for Empowering Entrepreneurs and Small Business
—Shareholders and Boards: Long-term Mission and Focus
—Investing in Women
—Company Culture, Incentives, and Productivity

4:20 p.m. Closing Plenary: The Role for Business in the 21st Century
Participants include:
—Nick Akins, Chairman, President and CEO, American Electric Power Company, Inc.
—Chip Bergh, President and CEO, Levi Strauss
—Stanley Bergman, Chairman and CEO, Henry Schein
—Tory Burch, Chairman, CEO, and Chief Designer, Tory Burch
—Hugh Grant, Chairman and CEO, Monsanto
—Jacque Hinman, Chairman and CEO, CH2M
—Joe Kaeser, President and CEO, Siemens AG
—Brian Krzanich, Chief Executive Officer, Intel
—Deanna Mulligan, President and CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
—Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer, Alphabet
—Penny Pritzker, Founder and Chairman, PSP Capital Partners
—Dan Rosensweig, President and CEO, Chegg
—Dan Schulman, President and CEO, PayPal
—Tiger Tyagarajan, President and CEO, Genpact
—Bernard Tyson, Chairman and CEO, Kaiser Permanente
—Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO, Chobani

7:00 p.m. Special Guest Speaker
—Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations; Nancy Gibbs, Time

