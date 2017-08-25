Feedback Friday: CEO Daily, Friday 25th August

Good morning.

Several readers took issue with my preemptive praise yesterday for the “gang of six”—Cohn, Mnuchin, McConnell, Ryan, Hatch, Brady—who are quietly crafting a tax reform plan in spite of the public storm surrounding the President.

R.M. said that, without the benefit of specifics, it appears the plan will be “good only for business and bad for the average American.” He argues investments in education and R&D would do more to create high-paying jobs than a tax break for business.

T.C. makes a similar point. “I don’t think the nation will be grateful if the gang of six succeeds. Maybe Republicans will be? Maybe the 1%ers?”

But B.B. agreed with the spirit of my comment, noting that “one of the key elements during the financial crisis was the willingness of Presidents Bush and Obama to stand to the side and let the grown-ups manage the efforts. Without the efforts of Bernanke, Paulson and Geithner, it could have been much worse … If only this President could comprehend.”

Meanwhile, President Trump is reportedly planning a trip to Missouri next week to campaign for tax reform. The state is home to Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat who faces a tough reelection fight next year and has called for a bipartisan approach to tax reform. The move suggests the White House still thinks it may pick up some Democratic support for the tax effort.

Enjoy the weekend. News below, including the latest on the meltdown of Sears. How long can this long, slow death dance last?



