United Airlines has turned to some big fashion brands for its new uniforms.

The airline announced on Thursday that it will partner with Brooks Brothers , Tracy Reese (who shared the best advice she ever got with Fortune in 2012), and Carhartt to create a new set of uniforms for its more than 70,000 employees. And its 24,000 flight attendants? They'll be getting TUMI luggage.

"The partners we've selected uniquely match what our employees asked for in a uniforms program – style, comfort and durability," said Kate Gebo , senior vice president of global customer service delivery and chief customer officer of United, in a statement. "We recognized early on that this would not be a 'one size fits all' solution – front-line employees perform vastly different roles and deserve a uniform that meets their specific needs, created by leaders in the apparel business.

Employees with Brooks Brothers reps. Wayne Slezak

Women flight attendants and customer service representatives will get uniforms designed by Tracy Reese and manufactured through Brooks Brothers. All United pilots and men flight attendants and customer service representatives will be fitted with uniforms designed and manufactured by Brooks Brothers. Ramp service, technical operations and catering operation employees with be outfitted in duds from Carhartt.

The Chicago-based airline has been around for almost 90 years and has gone through many uniform changes. In 2011, United had a brief partnership with Cynthia Rowley. The uniforms the new ones will replace were the result of a partnership with Cintas and debuted in 2013. The new uniforms are set to debut in 2020.

