Photography
Search
AppleThe Next Apple TV Is Getting a Feature Movie Fans Will Love
Device And Controller Product Shoot
TeslaTesla Is About to Unveil Something Elon Musk Called ‘Seriously Next Level’
Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk News Conference
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HIVHIV Status of Thousands Revealed on Envelopes Mailed by Aetna
Aetna Inc. And Humana Inc. As Antitrust Lawsuit Seeks To Block Merger Of Insurance Giants
1937 stewardess. United Airlines announced on Thursday that they will partner with Brooks Brothers, Tracy Reese, and Carhartt to create a new set of uniforms and TUMI for luggage. Click through the gallery to see the evolution of the airlines uniform.Courtesy of United
1937 stewardess. United Airlines announced on Thursday that they will partner with Brooks Brothers, Tracy Reese, and Car
... VIEW MORE

Courtesy of United
1 of 23
Photography

Check Out United Airlines Uniforms Since 1937

Kacy Burdette
3:44 PM ET

United Airlines has turned to some big fashion brands for its new uniforms.

The airline announced on Thursday that it will partner with Brooks Brothers, Tracy Reese (who shared the best advice she ever got with Fortune in 2012), and Carhartt to create a new set of uniforms for its more than 70,000 employees. And its 24,000 flight attendants? They'll be getting TUMI luggage.

"The partners we've selected uniquely match what our employees asked for in a uniforms program – style, comfort and durability," said Kate Gebo , senior vice president of global customer service delivery and chief customer officer of United, in a statement. "We recognized early on that this would not be a 'one size fits all' solution – front-line employees perform vastly different roles and deserve a uniform that meets their specific needs, created by leaders in the apparel business.

Employees with Brooks Brothers reps. Wayne Slezak 

Women flight attendants and customer service representatives will get uniforms designed by Tracy Reese and manufactured through Brooks Brothers. All United pilots and men flight attendants and customer service representatives will be fitted with uniforms designed and manufactured by Brooks Brothers. Ramp service, technical operations and catering operation employees with be outfitted in duds from Carhartt.

The Chicago-based airline has been around for almost 90 years and has gone through many uniform changes. In 2011, United had a brief partnership with Cynthia Rowley. The uniforms the new ones will replace were the result of a partnership with Cintas and debuted in 2013. The new uniforms are set to debut in 2020.

Click through the gallery to see other United (ual) uniforms through the years.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE