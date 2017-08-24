Someone in Massachusetts woke up filthy rich this morning after playing the winning Powerball numbers—and, once the shock wears off, a shopping spree is probably going to be on his or her to-do list.

But when you've just won a $758.7 million lottery, a spa day just won't do it. Suddenly, you can buy whatever you want. The question is: Where do you start?

Let's make a few assumptions before we begin this fantasy shopping spree. Let's assume the Powerball winner opts for the cash payout of $480.5 million. After the federal government takes 25% of that in taxes and the state of Massachusetts takes another 5%, that leaves them with a little more than $336 million .

Ok, ready to go shopping? Here's what you can get:

A private island - Rangyai Island, near Phuket, Thailand, is a 110 acre land mass with fresh water, an electric generator and, most importantly, mobile service. It's all yours for $160 million .

Your own Boeing 747 - Forget flying first class. Instead, see if the Sultan of Brunei will sell you his customized 747, which includes 24-carat gold finishes throughout the cabin, including the bathroom sink. It's valued at $220 million .

A Picaso - Picaso's Les Femmes d’Alger (Version "O") sold for $179.4 million in 2015, making it the most expensive piece of artwork to ever sell at auction. It's a fine choice to replace the "Dogs Playing Poker" poster in your guest room.

A hockey team - You probably can't afford the Boston Bruins, likely the team of your dreams, but the Florida Panthers are valued at $235 million .

Take your friends to outer space - A road trip seems a great way to celebrate your newfound wealth. Grab your buddies and sign up for a flight on Virgin Galactic. At $250,000 per seat, you could bring more than 1,300 friends. If you'd rather make it a more personal affair, head to Space Adventures, which can send you to the International Space Station. Businessman Dennis Tito paid $20 million to do so in 2001, but the current rate is reportedly around $50 million .

Buy the Clampett mansion - Earlier this month, the house that was featured as the setting for The Beverly Hillbillies was put up for sale . It's the most expensive piece of real estate in the country - $350 million. But, with your luck, you can certainly talk them down to your budget. For your money, you'll get a 10.3 acre estate, with a 25,000 square foot main house and a 5,700 square foot guesthouse.

Tacos for the rest of your life - and several lives after that - Prefer to live a simple life? That's doable too. Your winnings will pay for just under 199 million Crunchy Taco Supremes at Taco Bell. At eight tacos a day, that's enough for about 68,000 years.