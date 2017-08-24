Entertainment
Record Powerball Jackpot
A man picks his Powerball numbers. Photograph by Samuel Corum — Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Powerball

A Single Ticket Holder in Massachusetts Won Powerball’s $759 Million Jackpot

David Meyer
7:24 AM ET

Someone has won the gargantuan Powerball jackpot in the U.S., netting a record-breaking $758.7 million.

This is the largest lottery win with a single ticket in the country's history—a $1.6 billion jackpot was won in January 2016, but by three ticket-holders.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the ticket that won Wednesday's drawing—with the winning numbers of 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, with a Powerball number of 4—was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown, Mass. This is the fourth Powerball-winning ticket to be sold in the state.

The odds of winning the lottery were a whopping 292.2 million to one. These odds are tougher than they used to be. Before a 2015 change increased the number of balls in the draw from 59 to 69, the odds were a relatively-manageable (ok, maybe not) 175 million to one.

On Wednesday, six people also won $2 million each with their tickets and 34 won $1 million each.

The massive jackpot resulted from no one winning the Powerball in the last couple of months. With the pot now reset, the next Powerball drawing this weekend has a total of $40 million.

