‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ Isn’t Your Typical Music Documentary

Taylor Swift caught some attention for posting cryptic video clips on Instagram earlier this week, but Lady Gaga could have her beat. The pop superstar shared a series of unique videos and photos on Instagram Thursday to tease her upcoming Netflix documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two . If you look at them all together on Gaga's Instagram page on the web , they form a single image teasing the documentary.

#GagaFiveFootTwo A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

The documentary, which will September 22nd, is billed as “an intimate and unfettered portrait of a year in the life of Lady Gaga.”

Gaga is far from the first musician to release a documentary. But just as with her promotional strategy for the film, she isn't going the traditional route. Instead of releasing the documentary in theaters, Gaga: Five Foot Two is debuting on Netflix. It's unclear how much the streaming service paid for the film, but other musicians have found financial success with the genre. Top honors for the highest-grossing music documentary goes to Justin Bieber, who pulled in $73 million for his 2011 documentary Never Say Never . Here's a look at the top 10 music documentaries according to IMDB :