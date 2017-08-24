Autos
Search
WMPWMerkel Says Trump Deserves Respect, Hillary Clinton’s New Book, and Victim-Blaming via Trains
ChinaChina Plans to Mount a Robust Defense Against a U.S. Trade Probe
The Great Hall of the People,Beijing,China
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
ChinaThis Startup Lets Children Worldwide Learn Mandarin on Demand With Instructors in China
Student is taking on line course on touchscreen laptop computer
Santa Fe, New Mexico
A Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked along a street in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 29, 2017. Robert Alexander—Getty Images
Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson Rolls Out a New Range to Target Younger Riders

Joseph Hincks
3:25 AM ET

The hogs have had a make-over.

Harley-Davidson (hog) unveiled eight revamped cruisers Tuesday at the culmination of what the company called its biggest ever product development project.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker's 2018 line up incorporates eight new "Softail" bikes with names like Fat Boy, Heritage Classic, Low Rider and Softail Slim — but there are no new iterations of Harley's Dyna line.

Dyna, with its stoplight engine vibration and dual-shock rear suspension, is the motorcycle that most evokes Harley's "heritage" feel, according to The Drive.

For more on Harleys, watch Fortune's video:

Canning it speaks to Harley's need to shake its aging Angel image as baby-boomers age out of riding. "The new 2018 line-up reflects our mission to attract current riders and inspire new ones,” said Paul James, Harley-Davidson's manager of product portfolio.

Each bike in the revamped range, which was reportedly developed after consultations with more than 3,000 riders, "is faster, lighter and handles better than any Big Twin cruiser predecessor," the company says.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE