Harley-Davidson Rolls Out a New Range to Target Younger Riders

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked along a street in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 29, 2017. Robert Alexander—Getty Images

The hogs have had a make-over.

Harley-Davidson ( hog ) unveiled eight revamped cruisers Tuesday at the culmination of what the company called its biggest ever product development project.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker's 2018 line up incorporates eight new "Softail" bikes with names like Fat Boy, Heritage Classic, Low Rider and Softail Slim — but there are no new iterations of Harley's Dyna line.

RIP Dyna. 2018 Fat Bob, Street Bob and Low Rider are all softails with new frame, motor, mono shock #harleydavidson pic.twitter.com/6QeEBJQZvT - Harley-Davidson (@SDHarley) August 23, 2017

Dyna, with its stoplight engine vibration and dual-shock rear suspension, is the motorcycle that most evokes Harley's "heritage" feel, according to The Drive.

Canning it speaks to Harley's need to shake its aging Angel image as baby-boomers age out of riding. "The new 2018 line-up reflects our mission to attract current riders and inspire new ones,” said Paul James, Harley-Davidson's manager of product portfolio.

Each bike in the revamped range, which was reportedly developed after consultations with more than 3,000 riders, "is faster, lighter and handles better than any Big Twin cruiser predecessor," the company says.