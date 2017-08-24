Tech
Search
Data SheetData Sheet—Can You Tell the Differences Between These Videos?
Fortune 500Apple’s Latest Patents Hint at iPhone Pencil Support
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
GoogleGoogle’s New Pixel Smartphones Should Be Announced Very Soon
pixel 2 phone google launch date processo
Disney's "Find the Force" Star Wars app
Disney and Star Wars launch a "Find the Force" event to mark the release of merchandise inspired by the latest film, "The Last Jedi." Disney
Star Wars

Disney Is Launching a ‘Star Wars’ Treasure Hunt to Lure Fans to Stores

Natasha Bach
8:59 AM ET

What does it take to generate excitement at physical retail stores these days? Disney thinks a weeks-long treasure hunt in augmented reality across 30 countries should do the trick.

As part of a push to get fans into stores to buy merchandise tied to the latest Star Wars movie installment The Last Jedi, Disney is creating a treasure hunt across 20,000 stores in 30 countries, according to a release on the "Star Wars" website.

On September 1, participating stores, including Best Buy, Apple, Kohl’s and Petco, will unveil displays that visitors can scan using a purpose-built smartphone app. A scan reveals life-size characters from the film in augmented reality, visible through the phone’s camera. Users will be able to take photos or videos of the characters and share them on social media; doing so will qualify them for a sweepstakes for tickets to The Last Jedi premiere.

Read: An Immersive Star Wars Hotel and All The Other Disney News You Missed This Weekend

Depending on the store’s size, up to five different displays will be available. Each one will reveal a different character each day of the promotion, with the goal of luring players back for repeat visits. As online shopping continues to grow, this promotion is part of an effort to draw fans into stores and buy merchandise. The concept is similar to last year's hit game Pokemon Go and aimed at drumming up anticipation for the movie, selling The Last Jedi merchandise, and attracting new fans—especially young, tech-obsessed ones—to the Star Wars franchise.

Read: Disney Snubs Netflix: What It Means

The campaign, called “Find the Force,” will be available in participating stores starting September 1 and will remain available in some stores through the theatrical release of The Last Jedi in December.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE