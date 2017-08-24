Tech
Search
The LedgerMark Cuban’s New Blockchain Project: The Future of Social Media and Messaging?
Mark Cuban Visits Fox News Channel's "Watters' World"
HTCBeleaguered Smartphone Maker HTC Could Sell Itself
Spain: Mobile World Congress - 3rd day
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500What Google’s Deal With Marketo Means for Its Cloud Wars With Amazon and Microsoft
Fortune 500

Apple to Build Iowa Data Center With Help of $208 Million in Incentives

Reuters
1:10 PM ET

Apple will build a $1.375 billion data center in Waukee near Des Moines, Apple and Iowa officials said on Thursday, with $207.8 million in incentives approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Apple will purchase 2,000 acres of land in Waukee to build two data centers. The company will receive a $19.65 million investment tax credit for creating 50 jobs. There will be other jobs created during construction, but no numbers have been given yet.

CEO Tim Cook is slated to speak in Des Moines later Thursday.

The bulk of the subsidy is a planned $188.2 million property tax abatement of 71% over 20 years provided by the city of Waukee, according to economic development officials.

The Iowa data center will join Apple facilities in California, Nevada, Oregon and North Carolina, which also host services such as iCloud and Apple Music. Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Microsoft also maintain data centers in Iowa.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Apple will spend $110 million to acquire and prepare the land for its data centers in Iowa, according to economic development officials. The bulk of the costs, $620 million, will go toward construction. Apple will spend $600 million on computer equipment, with the remaining $45 million going toward other equipment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE