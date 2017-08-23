Samsung customers who got burned by the Galaxy Note 7 debacle last year are eligible for a nice discount on the Galaxy Note 8.

The Korean conglomerate announced on Wednesday at its Unpacked event in New York City that former Galaxy Note 7 owners are eligible for a discount up to $425 on the Galaxy Note 8. In order to qualify for the deal, Galaxy Note 7 who will ostensibly be verified by the company to ensure they actually owned the ill-fated device, will need to trade in their existing smartphones and place their order for the new handset on Samsung.com.

Samsung isn't offering a similar discount on those who trade-in a device and didn't previously own a Galaxy Note 7.

The Galaxy Note 7 was released last year and pitched by Samsung as the next big thing in smartphones. While it initially sold well, Galaxy Note 7 owners started reporting problems with the device overheating and, in some cases, catching fire. Samsung responded by recalling its first batch and said that it had addressed the problem. Its second run of allegedly fixed Galaxy Note 7 units, however, also had battery defects that caused some units to malfunction.

Soon after those reports surfaced, Samsung was forced to discontinue the Galaxy Note 7.

That kicked off a months-long process for Samsung and carrier partners around the world to get customers to turn in their faulty smartphones. In January, Samsung revealed the results of an investigation into the matter , and said that its Galaxy Note 7 units suffered from battery defects. The company also initiated a new battery-safety program to limit the chances of another similar scenario playing out again.

Samsung's ( ssnlf ) decision to offer a trade-in discount to Galaxy Note 7 owners appears to be another olive branch to customers. But it might also push the total cost of the Galaxy Note 7 debacle higher than its current $5 billion price tag.

Samsung plans to start offering the Note 7 discount on August 24, when pre-orders on the Galaxy Note 8 start. Samsung's new handset will be released on September 15. Pricing varies depending on the carrier and payment plan that customers choose.