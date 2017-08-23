There’s a New Way to Pay for Nintendo Switch Games

Nintendo Switch owners now have an alternative method for paying for video games on the console.

When Switch owners find a game they want to buy in the console's Nintendo eShop, they'll now be given the option to checkout with PayPal, the digital-payments company announced on Tuesday. PayPal has also been integrated into Nintendo's website, so users can add funds to their balances and purchase software downloads for Nintendo hardware, including the Switch, Wii U, and 3DS portable.

The Nintendo ( ntdoy ) eShop houses digital games and other content for the iconic game company's Switch console. While users can still use a credit card or debit card to make a purchase through the eShop, PayPal provides another option.

The integration is a potential boon for PayPal ( pypl ) , which has said that it's actively working on expanding its collaborations. In fact, in a blog post on Tuesday, PayPal merchant communications director Chris Morse said that PayPal is using a "partner-based approach" to expand its reach across the globe.

PayPal's Nintendo Switch integration comes just weeks after the company's payment service debuted in Apple's ( aapl ) many digital services, including its App Store, Apple Music, iBookstore, and iTunes. There, Apple users can choose to buy music, games, and other content with their PayPal accounts instead of the cards they have linked to their Apple ID accounts.

Nintendo Switch PayPal support is available now in the U.S., Canada, Japan, and a slew of European countries.