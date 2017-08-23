MPW
Naomi Campbell Calls Out Vogue, Louise Linton’s Insta Drama, and India Ends Instant Divorce

Claire Zillman
3:53 AM ET

It seemed as though everyone in the United States spent their Monday afternoon staring in awe at the eclipse. But Sophia Amoruso— author of bestseller GirlBoss and founder of the Nasty Gal e-commerce site (that went bankrupt last year) and a new venture called GirlBoss Media—proclaimed rather proudly that she was not one of them. Rather than witness the astronomical event, she was hard at work.

"I could have stared at the sun thru a Cracker Jack box today but I landed a deal instead. #Girlboss," Amoruso tweeted late Monday.

Now, the eclipse didn't interest everyone, and some of Amoruso's followers acknowledged that. "Okay, so eclipses aren't your thing. Live & let live," one posted.

But others responded more forcefully to Amoruso's sentiment. "Congrats. I managed to get work done AND witness a natural phenomenon. To each their own i guess? ¯_(ツ)_/¯," one user wrote. "Your Tweet is self-aggrandizing. Congrats on your deal, but don't trivialize others' enjoyment of phenomenal natural events," said another.

I particularly appreciated the response of journalist Lauren Duca, who called out Amoruso for lobbing the (rather unhealthy) suggestion that a woman's professional drive should take precedence over the pursuit of other, personal joys—however brief.

"I could have stared at the sun thru a Cracker Jacker box today but I indulged a binary in which women either work or enjoy life for a second," Duca posted.

Maybe Amoruso got the message; she's since deleted her tweet.

—@clairezillman

EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA

Campbell's call-out

Naomi Campbell ruffled the pages of British Vogue yesterday by criticizing the lack of diversity at the magazine. The model posted to Instagram a photo of the staff under former editor Alexandra Shulman that showed a complete absence of black staff members. "Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor," she wrote. Enninful took over earlier this month as the magazine's first male, non-white editor and has already shaken up the masthead, enlisting the likes of Campbell and film director Steve McQueen as contributing editors, but his day-to-day staff remains largely white. 

Guardian

Long and short of it

One factor that reportedly helped convince U.S President Donald Trump to recommit his nation to war in Afghanistan was a black-and-white snapshot shown to him by national security advisor H.R. McMaster. The 1972 image of Afghan women in miniskirts walking through Kabul has often been used by human rights groups and historians to explain how much more free women were in the years before the Taliban.

Quartz

Counter-contour

Zadie Smith recommends spending no more than 15 minutes putting on makeup. In a new interview, the On Beauty author shared the advice she gave her 7-year-old daughter when she started spending more time looking in mirrors. “I explained it to her in these terms: you are wasting time, your brother is not going to waste any time doing this. Every day of his life he will put a shirt on, he’s out the door and he doesn’t give a shit if you waste an hour and a half doing your make-up," she said. "From what I can understand from this contouring business, that’s like an hour and a half and that is too long." But not everyone agrees with her assessment.

The Cut

THE AMERICAS

Out of fashion

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, boasted about traveling with her husband on a government airplane and tagged the designer fashion she wore on the trip in an Instagram post on Monday. Linton then lashed out at a critic who suggested U.S. taxpayers had funded her getaway. "Did you think this was a personal trip?!" she wrote in an exchange that got oddly personal. 

Fortune

Adlon's ascent

Actress Pamela Adlon, a single mom of three daughters, has found critical success writing, directing, producing, and starring in her biographical comedy Better Things. The show has won a Peabody Award and earned her an Emmy nod for acting. She talked to NPR about finding such acclaim at an age when many actresses see their careers start to decline. "Why am I not on the scrap heap, why did everything start happening for me at 50?" she said.

NPR

Raising red flags

Cries to remove statues of the 19th Century gynecologist J. Marion Sims, who conducted experiments on female slaves without anesthesia and without their consent, have intensified after four black women protested a Sims memorial in New York wearing hospital gowns splashed with red paint around their pelvic area. Their photo has gone viral and others have joined their call, including a Sims historian 

Vice

ASIA-PACIFIC

Marital problems

In what's being seen as a win for Muslim women, India's Supreme Court has banned the controversial practice that lets Muslim men divorce their wives by simply saying "talaq"—or divorce—three times. PM Narenda Modi had backed the ban, arguing that it would be a “significant step towards women’s empowerment.” But there's fear the decision will inflame tensions between Muslims and the country’s Hindu majority.

Financial Times

Time crunch

Companies in Japan are slowly realizing that working moms are a lucrative market. Take snack maker Calbee Inc. Its staple granola snack had kept the same recipe and sales tactics for 20 years. But once a female marketing executive pitched the cereal as a time-saver for Japan's growing class of working moms, the company's revenue jumped and so did its stock price. 

Bloomberg

PARTING WORDS

"Success seldom comes in exactly the form you imagine it will.”

—Martha Stewart, in sharing her daily routine and advice for young people just starting out.

Follow FORTUNE