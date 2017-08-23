Naomi Campbell Calls Out Vogue, Louise Linton’s Insta Drama, and India Ends Instant Divorce

It seemed as though everyone in the United States spent their Monday afternoon staring in awe at the eclipse . But Sophia Amoruso— author of bestseller GirlBoss and founder of the Nasty Gal e-commerce site (that went bankrupt last year) and a new venture called GirlBoss Media—proclaimed rather proudly that she was not one of them. Rather than witness the astronomical event, she was hard at work.

"I could have stared at the sun thru a Cracker Jack box today but I landed a deal instead. # Girlboss," Amoruso tweeted late Monday.

Now, the eclipse didn't interest everyone, and some of Amoruso's followers acknowledged that. "Okay, so eclipses aren't your thing. Live & let live," one posted.

But others responded more forcefully to Amoruso's sentiment. "Congrats. I managed to get work done AND witness a natural phenomenon. To each their own i guess? ¯_(ツ)_/¯," one user wrote. "Your Tweet is self-aggrandizing. Congrats on your deal, but don't trivialize others' enjoyment of phenomenal natural events," said another.

I particularly appreciated the response of journalist Lauren Duca, who called out Amoruso for lobbing the (rather unhealthy) suggestion that a woman's professional drive should take precedence over the pursuit of other, personal joys—however brief.

"I could have stared at the sun thru a Cracker Jacker box today but I indulged a binary in which women either work or enjoy life for a second," Duca posted.

Maybe Amoruso got the message; she's since deleted her tweet.

—@clairezillman