Visitors of the world's largest computer games fair, Gamescom, walk between halls in Cologne, Germany, on August 23, 2017. Gamescom is the world's largest digital gaming trade fair and will be open to the public from August 22-26.

Welcome to The Heart of Gaming, Europe's biggest video game trade fair. Gamescom, as it is usually known, runs from Aug. 23-27 in Cologne, Germany., and is a magnet for gamers and video game developers to test and show off upcoming games, innovations, and hardware.

One of the biggest gaming companies, Nintendo , announced a new feature for its retro SNES Classic —it rewinds! Basically players will be able to go back in time in certain role-playing games. There are also a number of new game trailers from big companies like EA Microsoft and Activision Blizzard including for the upcoming games Overwatch: Junkertown , Star Wars Battlefront II , and The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs.

Merkel stands next to a screen depicting a Minecraft rendition of her and the Reichstag building during the opening of the world's largest computer games fair Gamescom in Cologne, Germany on August 22, 2017. Wolfgang Rattay — Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel even gave a speech to open the event on Tuesday in front of the press before the official event started. "Computer and video games are of the utmost importance as cultural assets, as a driving force for innovation and as an economic factor," she said, "which is why I was also very pleased to come to Cologne to provide this developing industry with my recommendation." Afterwards she was photographed surrounded by cosplayers, with a Minecraft version of herself, and was photographed playing Farming Simulator.

