Ferrari’s Portofino Is the Entry-Level Sports Car of Your Dreams

Ferrari has a new entry-level model. The Italian luxury sports car maker unveiled the Ferrari Portofino Wednesday , which will replace the California as the most-affordable car in the company’s lineup.

Named after a picturesque village in Italy , the Portofino is powered by an eight-cylinder GT engine and can reach speeds of over 320 km per hour (199 miles per hour), accelerating from 0 - 100 km per hour in just 3.5 seconds. All in all, it’s a lot closer to a proper Ferrari than its predecessor.

The car is build around an all-new aluminum chassis that makes it lighter than the California, and improves its torsional rigidity. Drag is reduced by air intakes on either side of the vehicle’s LED headlights that vent into the front wheel arches, causing air to exit along the body side.

Perhaps the biggest news for Ferrari fans: the Portofino has an electronic differential that’s integrated with Ferrari’s F1-Trac to give drivers epic turn-in, balance, and grip. The car will make its global debut at the Frankfurt International Auto Show next month.