Tech
Search
LuxuryThis Is What You Get When You Spend $1,500 on a Pair of Jeans
1502731399_social-hp-3x1-jeans-01
TeslaTesla CEO Elon Musk Is Giving a ‘Boring’ Prize to His Most Influential Owners
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DataRobots Have Been Taking Jobs at a Blistering Pace in China
Robots at the Panjiayuan Antique Market.
40 Under 40

Meet CrowdStrike’s Dmitri Alperovitch, Cyber Spy Hunter

Robert Hackett
2:44 PM ET

Spies, beware. If Dmitri Alperovitch doesn't have your number, he’s on the hunt for it.

The cofounder and tech chief of CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity startup backed by Alphabet’s growth equity arm CapitalG and privately valued at more than $1 billion, has made it his mission to call out agents of nation states for their cyber espionage activities. Chances are you’ve heard about the most recent unmasking. Alperovitch blew the lid off Russian intelligence services’ breaches of the Democratic National Committee during last year’s election cycle. (U.S. intelligence agencies have agreed with the company’s conclusion that Moscow interfered in the election.)

In the digital world, attributing attacks isn’t as simple as peeling off a disguise to reveal a baddie. The task takes crack expertise in computer forensics, a honed understanding of adversary tradecraft, the aptitude to suss out electronic clues, and the smarts to dodge false leads. The job is more Sherlock Holmes than Scooby Doo—and Alperovitch has everything but the deerstalker cap.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Before joining CrowdStrike, Alperovitch, who is number 26 on Fortune's 40 Under 40 list this year, served as vice president of threat research at McAfee, where he investigated what many experts believe to be some of the earliest state-sponsored corporate network break-ins, including Operation Aurora, Night Dragon, and Shady RAT. (He has a penchant for fanciful names.) At the time, China was regarded as miscreant numero uno. In recent months, Russia and North Korea have taken up the mantle.

Given Alperovitch's routine outing of powerful, umbrous antagonists, one might wonder whether he fears reprisal. "It’s always humbling to call out someone with an army," he tells Fortune.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE