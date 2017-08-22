Meet the New BMW M5 And Its Special Drift Mode

BMW unveiled this week its new 2018 M5—at Gamescom, a video game trade fair no less—the latest version of the four-door sedan, this time with a more horsepower and quicker-off-the line than previous models.

This is the sixth generation of the M5, which won't be available until next year. That is, unless you buy the new Need for Speed Payback video game set to be released November 10. The M5 will be featured in the game.

Courtesy of BMW

The new M5 has a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 600 horsepower and 553 lbs-feet of torque. The automakers says it can travel from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds, making it the fastest M5 ever.

The new model will have a new all-wheel drive system that BMW calls xDrive. The xDrive system has a rear-biased set-up, which means the front wheels will only engage when the rear wheels can't handle a driving situation that requires more traction. Drivers will also be able to switch to a two-wheel drive mode—which according to BMW was "designed with the experienced and highly skilled driver in mind"—that lets drivers drift to their hearts' content. Drivers who want a little slip, but not the full drift experience, can set it to 4WD Sport mode.

And it appears, it will not be offered in a manual. That means BMW customers who have the manual version of the previous M5 model now own a classic.

The 2018 BMW M5 will be available in spring 2018 with pricing to be announced closer to market launch, BMW says.