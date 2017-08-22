Vegas Airport to Jet Owners: Park Elsewhere for Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor come face to face during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor come face to face during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England. Matthew Lewis Getty Images

Officials from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, have asked the owners of corporate planes to make parking reservations ahead of time if they are planning to attend the upcoming fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

Christine Crews, a spokesperson from the airport, told the Associated Press that jet owners and operators are also able to use nearby airports in Henderson and North Las Vegas for parking. According to Crews, an influx of aircrafts forced McCarran Airport to use a taxiway to park private jets at the time of the Mayweather fight with Manny Pacquiao in May 2015.

Don't fight for space at LAS during #MayweatherMcGregor. Reserve now at Henderson Executive Airport. https://t.co/NG7OMbOpfo pic.twitter.com/LuJkjL6ADS - McCarran Airport (@LASairport) August 18, 2017

The highly-anticipated fight between undefeated boxer Mayweather Jr. and Irish UFC champion McGregor is taking place on the night of Aug. 26. No matter the outcome, each man will reportedly take home more than $100 million for the night.