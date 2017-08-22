Leadership
Several Members of Donald Trump’s Infrastructure Council Resign

Alana Abramson
Aug 22, 2017

Several members of President Donald Trump's National Infrastructure Advisory Council who were appointed by his predecessor Barack Obama have resigned from their positions.

“We can confirm that a number of members of the NIAC who had been appointed under the previous administration have submitted their resignation,” a White House official told the in a statement Hill Tuesday.

An official for the Department of Homeland Security referred all requests from Fortune to the White House, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The goal of the council, which was created in 2001, is to advise the President on the "security and resilience of critical infrastructure sector" and encourage partnerships and cooperation between the private and public sectors. Information about the council and its membership is listed on the Department of Homeland Security website, but the President selects the leadership.

The council held its quarterly business meeting Tuesday, which was broadcast on YouTube. According to the Hill, those who resigned submitted their notices Monday night.

The Hill did not report the names of the members who resigned. As of August 15, the council was comprised of 27 members.

Trump announced last week that he was dissolving two advisory groups of business leaders, the Strategic and Policy Forum and American Manufacturing Council after several quit following his failure to condemn White Supremacists in the wake of the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On August 19, every member of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities resigned.

Follow FORTUNE