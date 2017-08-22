MPW
chelsea clinton

Chelsea Clinton to Conservative Site: Leave Barron Trump Alone

Kate Samuelson
7:45 AM ET

In a display of solidarity between First Children, Chelsea Clinton came to the defense of President Donald Trump's son Barron on Monday night after he was attacked by a conservative website for how he dresses.

In a Twitter post, the former First Daughter shared a link to a story on The Daily Caller entitled "It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House."

"It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves," Clinton said.

The Daily Caller story criticized Trump's 11-year-old son for looking "like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theater."

It's not the first time Chelsea Clinton, who was two years older than Barron when she moved into the White House in 1993, has stood up for Trump's son. Shortly after Trump's inauguration, when Internet trolls attacked Barron for his posture and facial expressions, Clinton defended the then-10-year-old's right to a normal childhood.

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids," she said then.

