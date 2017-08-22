Leadership
Barron Trump

White House Asks Media to Let Barron Trump Have a ‘Private Childhood’

The Associated Press
5:30 PM ET

The White House on Tuesday renewed its request to the news media for privacy for President Donald Trump's young son, Barron, after a conservative news and opinion website criticized the casual attire he wore home after the family's summer vacation.

The 11-year-old wore shorts, a T-shirt that said "On Your Mark Tiger Shark" and loafers without socks for Sunday's return trip to the White House from the family's home on Trump's private golf club in central New Jersey.

Trump wore a suit and tie while Barron's mother, first lady Melania Trump, wore a sleeveless, calf-length yellow-and-white dress.

Ford Springer, The Daily Caller columnist, wrote that since Barron doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son "the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public."

"Barron was returning to the White House from New Jersey on Sunday and while the president and first lady traveled in their Sunday best, young Barron looked like he was hopping on Air Force One for a trip to the movie theater," the column said.

US-POLITICS-TRUMPUS President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, walk to board Air Force One prior to departure from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey. AFP Contributor AFP/Getty Images 

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump, appealed to the media to give Barron space to be a kid.

"As with all previous administrations, we ask that the media give Barron his privacy. He is a minor child and deserves every opportunity to have a private childhood," Grisham said.

Vince Coglianese, editor in chief at The Daily Caller, defended Springer.

"Let's not pretend the press is suddenly concerned about defending the Trumps," Coglianese said by email, describing Springer as the "the most pro-Barron Trump writer I've ever met."

"Leave it to the fake news to spin his bro-to-bro advice into some sort of 'slam.' He's just looking out for the kid. Leave Barron alone," Coglianese said.

The White House also got bipartisan support from former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who defended Barron on Twitter. Clinton was the subject of ridicule as a teenager growing up in the White House in the 1990s when her father, Democrat Bill Clinton, was president.

She followed on Tuesday after a Twitter user criticized Barron's entire family in unpublishable terms.

"Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame," she tweeted back to the individual, who uses the Twitter handle @MattyRenn. The user did not immediately respond to a Twitter message from The Associated Press for comment.

Earlier this year, Clinton defended Barron after he was the target of a joke by a "Saturday Night Live" writer. The writer was later suspended.

