Amazon Is Offering a Big Echo Discount

Those looking for a new smart home hub to control the house and listen to music might want to consider a new Amazon offer.

Amazon has started selling its Echo smart home hub for $99.99, an $80 savings on the device's regular $179.99 retail price. The discount, which is about 44% off the regular price, is available through September 4 as part of Amazon's "back to school" sale.

The Amazon Echo is one of the more popular smart home hubs on the market. The device, which comes with a cylindrical design, allows users to control smart home devices , like light bulbs and thermostats, with voice commands issued to the device's onboard virtual assistant Alexa. The Echo has a speaker, allowing it to be used as a music player, as well.

Amazon ( amzn ) now offers a host of Echo-branded devices, including the Echo Dot, a small device that doesn't come with a speaker but offers Alexa voice control. The Amazon Echo Show, which the company released this year , is the most expensive of the bunch at $229.99, and comes with a screen. No other Amazon smart home hubs have a display.

As part of the back to school deal, Amazon is offering a $5 discount on the Echo Dot, bringing its price down to $44.99. Amazon is not, however, offering a deal on the Echo Show.

Those looking for a Kindle e-book reader will find Amazon is selling those at a $20 discount, with prices ranging from $59.99 for the standard Kindle to $309.99 for the high-end Kindle Oasis.