Term Sheet — Monday, August 21

By my calculation, this is the 200th edition of Term Sheet I’ve sent since taking over this newsletter nearly ten months ago.

In that time Term Sheet has covered startup layoffs , startup debt , and the many ways to build a successful company . There were exciting 11th hour deals , transformative takeovers , and dud IPOs . We spoke with some of the tech industry’s most active dealmakers , chased the private equity world’s money problem and the next generation of VC firms , analyzed direct listings , learned about ICOs , watched startups fire their investors , tussled with Nin Ventures , joked around with Mark Cuban , debated the role of haters , called out sexism and sexual harassment , listened to a lot of podcasts , and wrote way, way too many words about Uber. We noticed a pattern of bad startup behavior in 2016 that has only gotten worse this year. We climbed unicorn mountain .

It’s been challenging, thrilling, and despite the disapproving stare in my photo above, a lot of fun. You see where I’m going with this.

This the last week I’ll be writing Term Sheet. I’m joining Wired next month to do a lot more of what I was doing before I took over this newsletter – in-depth news reporting, analysis, columns, and feature stories.

As Medium cliché goes, it was a difficult decision. Holy sh-t was it a difficult decision. Readers, you’ve been an incredible audience. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to replicate the hit of adrenaline I get every morning when your responses begin pouring into my inbox. But changing things up was the right thing for me, blah blah, you get it. More on that Friday, which is my last day at Fortune .

Term Sheet and Fortune will continue to keep you all informed of the latest deals, funding announcements, firm news, and people moves. More on that later this week, too.

MUST READ: New York Magazine has an excerpt from Ellen Pao’s upcoming book, “Reset,” in its latest issue. In it, Pao explains what she wishes she’d done differently, the most painful part of the trial, and why she has no regrets about the lawsuit despite its many consequences. (The consequences include a miscarriage her doctor attributed to stress from the lawsuit. “I felt, in that moment, that Kleiner had taken everything from me,” she writes.)

She also addresses a common sentiment I’ve heard expressed by many in the Valley:

In the wake of my suit, I often heard people say that my case was a matter of “right issues, wrong plaintiff,” or that the reason I lost was because I wasn’t a “perfect victim.” I’ll grant that only someone a little bit masochistic would sign up for the onslaught of personal attacks that comes with a high-profile case, but I reject the argument that I wasn’t the right person to bring suit. I was one of the only people who had the resources and the position to do so. I believed I had an obligation to speak out about what I’d seen.

MORE UBER: Jeff Immelt is the front-runner to become Uber’s CEO, according to Recode .