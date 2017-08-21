Photography
Eclipse Kentucky
Jim Cleveland, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, sets up a camera at his campsite at sunrise as he prepares for the solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity.Mark Humphrey — AP
Eclipse Kentucky
People ready for total solar eclipse
Man photographs Painted Hills in preparation for the total lunar eclipse near Mitchell, Oregon
Enthusiasts walk past a vehicle parked at Painted Hills in preparation for total lunar eclipse near Mitchell, Oregon
Ken Spencer of Buckeye, Arizona, assists people as they look at the sun through a solar filter-equipped telescope at the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience in Madras
Jim Cleveland, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, sets up a camera at his campsite at sunrise as he prepares for the solar eclips
Eclipse

Views Of The Eclipse From Across The United States

Kacy Burdette
10:52 AM ET

We've only been waiting 38 years for The Great American Eclipse and the astronomical phenomenon has finally arrived.

People have flocked to 14 states across middle America from Oregon to South Carolina to experience the total solar eclipse. So much so that Airbnb bookings, hotels and flights in or to those areas have surged. Some towns have even shut down their airports and football stadiums for viewing parties. The eclipse should start just after 10 a.m. PST in Oregon and end around 3 p.m. EST in South Carolina.

The moon will block the entire face of the sun in about a dozen states, causing darkness. Only people in the United States will be able to see this event. Those people will get the ultimate eclipse experience: Two full minutes of sudden darkness, long enough for the air to feel noticeably colder. Even those who aren't in the path of the complete eclipse will experience a partial eclipse. Click through the gallery above of the lucky people fortunate enough to travel or live in the best view of the path of the solar eclipse. We will continue to update the gallery throughout the day.

Bummed about missing this one? There's plenty of time to plan for the next U.S. eclipse on April 8, 2024. On that day, the shadow will across the country in an arc that starts in Texas and ends in Maine.

Click through the gallery above of the lucky people fortunate enough to travel or live in the best view of the path of the solar eclipse. We will continue to update the gallery throughout the day.

