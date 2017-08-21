Watch the Solar Eclipse’s Effect on Traffic

The solar eclipse is a brief two and a half minutes, but its effects on traffic promise to be longer lasting.

U.S. Department of Transportation officials are projecting record numbers of travelers on Monday as the eclipse treks across the country from Oregon to Georgia. So, Inrix , a company that aggregates and analyzes traffic data collected from vehicles and highway infrastructure, built a website with a visualization tool to show real-time traffic and congestion patterns across the totality zone.

The map shows the arc of the totality zone, including when the eclipse is happening and travel times to and from 17 key cities around this zone.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Here's how to use it. To select a route, click the left-hand menu and the information will appear, along with a zoom into the location. The button next to each route will reverse the route. Routes will be ranked on the left-hand side based on travel times, Inrix said. For example, if a trip normally takes 30 minutes, but is taking 60 minutes, it will show travel times are up 100%.

For instance, travel time from Charlotte to Greenville was up 20% at 1:30 p.m. ET.