Here’s Where to Watch the Eclipse Online and On TV

Sometimes, spectacular astronomical events don't go according to plan. (Remember Haley's Comet in 1986?)

While millions of people are cramming hotels and Airbnbs in the solar eclipse's path of totality, hoping for a couple minutes of awesomeness this afternoon, Mother Nature can (and may) get in the way.

Should clouds obscure your view—or if you live in a city that's far away from the totality (say, Los Angeles or New York), you don't have to miss out, however. There will be a number of sites live streaming the eclipse—and, even better, you won't have to worry about the legitimacy of your glasses .

If you find yourself unable to view the eclipse, whether due to atmospheric conditions, location, or just a big jerk of a boss who won't let you leave your desk, here are some places to watch it live.

Youtube : All of the following outlets plan to stream the eclipse live via their YouTube channels.

Facebook - NASA will start coverage on its Facebook Page at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. The agency will follow the eclipse from ground, aircraft and spacecraft, pretty much guaranteeing a good view. At 1:15pm, the agency will begin streaming live from Charleston, SC, which will see the totality occur at 2:45pm ET for one minute and 36 seconds.

Slooh - The astronomy Website is kicking off a five hour live programming block at 8:30am PT, with commentary from astronomers in English and Spanish language formats.

ABC - From 1pm -3pm ET, ABC News will air "The Great American Eclipse," with anchor David Muir reporting from Charleston.