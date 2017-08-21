Entertainment
Search
GroceryWalmart Is Bringing Uber Grocery Delivery Service to Two New Markets
textingLove to Text and Walk Cluelessly? Prepare to Pay a Fine for That
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift Instagram Post Fuels Rumors of a Surprise Album Drop
iHeartRadio Music Awards
solar eclipse

Here’s Where to Watch the Eclipse Online and On TV

Chris Morris
11:47 AM ET

Sometimes, spectacular astronomical events don't go according to plan. (Remember Haley's Comet in 1986?)

While millions of people are cramming hotels and Airbnbs in the solar eclipse's path of totality, hoping for a couple minutes of awesomeness this afternoon, Mother Nature can (and may) get in the way.

Should clouds obscure your view—or if you live in a city that's far away from the totality (say, Los Angeles or New York), you don't have to miss out, however. There will be a number of sites live streaming the eclipse—and, even better, you won't have to worry about the legitimacy of your glasses.

If you find yourself unable to view the eclipse, whether due to atmospheric conditions, location, or just a big jerk of a boss who won't let you leave your desk, here are some places to watch it live.

Youtube: All of the following outlets plan to stream the eclipse live via their YouTube channels.

Facebook - NASA will start coverage on its Facebook Page at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. The agency will follow the eclipse from ground, aircraft and spacecraft, pretty much guaranteeing a good view. At 1:15pm, the agency will begin streaming live from Charleston, SC, which will see the totality occur at 2:45pm ET for one minute and 36 seconds.

Slooh - The astronomy Website is kicking off a five hour live programming block at 8:30am PT, with commentary from astronomers in English and Spanish language formats.

ABC - From 1pm -3pm ET, ABC News will air "The Great American Eclipse," with anchor David Muir reporting from Charleston.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE