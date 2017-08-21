Remembering Dick Gregory

The former UVA student was on-site filming for an installment for her National Geographic documentary series on social and cultural change in the U.S. The footage shows numerous violent clashes, and she interviews several counter protestors. (Couric had previously noted that alt-right marchers had thrown urine at the media.) “There’s been so much said and written about what happened there, I felt I needed to give my own account of my three days in Charlottesville,” she wrote. “[W]e never expected that this beautiful place would become the center of such ugliness.”

Increasingly unable to find jobs or research investment in the U.S., exceptional foreign-born academics are being encouraged to move either home or abroad with the promise of meaningful work and investment reports Axios. “Absent a commitment to scientific research or immigration reform, the U.S. risks losing significant numbers of the foreign-born Ph.Ds and post-docs at its best universities to other nations,” they report. “And this brain drain has the potential to accelerate should the White House continue its inaction on these issues . ” China, Canada, and France are among the countries ramping up their efforts to attract these highly skilled workers.

The “alt-right” isn’t just one type of group, explains Tim Squirrell a researcher for the Alt-Right Open Intelligence Initiative , an open-source intelligence project at the University of Amsterdam. Instead, “they’re a loose collection of people from disparate backgrounds who would never normally interact: bored teenagers, gamers, men’s rights activists, conspiracy theorists and, yes, white nationalists and neo-Nazis,” he says. But after examining some three billion comments from people who hang out at The_Donald an “alt-right” Reddit community, they’ve found distinct taxonomies within sub-groups – anti-progressive gamers, 4chan “shitposters”, men’s rights activists, and white surpremacists among them. But, [o]ver the last year and a half, these types of trolls have formed a central identity around Trumpism and have started to coalesce.” A must read.

The Woke Leader

What should we call people of more than one race?

Leah Donella digs into history to assemble the dizzying array of terms used to describe people of more than one race around the world. She identifies a disturbing theme: Most are offensive. Her examination describes a poignant history of the failure of science, society and governments to describe people who were often seen as tragically split between two worlds, and rejected by both. So, what do we call ourselves?

NPR

Ten podcasts about mental health that will make you feel less alone

The only thing better about this wonderful list of podcasts is the candor the hosts bring to extraordinary discussions about fear, mental illness, despair, addiction, intimacy and life. “ At this point, I feel like it’s dangerous to not talk about it,” says Struggle Bus co-host Katharine Heller. “Depression can be a scary and lonely place. For me, hearing about other people’s struggles helps me understand I’m not alone.” But first on my list Kaitlin Prest ’s “The Heart,” an audio art project about intimacy and humanity. “It’s divided into “seasons” that feature a handful of episodes about various topics such as masculinity and femininity , feelings and love , explains reviewer Rachel Orr, of The Lily. “It’s so beautifully and thoughtfully produced, and it truly is a work of art.”

The Lily

What ever happened to the racist white people in those historical civil rights photos?

Do those pictures of Uncle Jimmy smiling in the foreground of a lynching, or Cousin Thelma spitting at an integrating student, ever make it into a family album somewhere? Photographer and writer Johnny Silvercloud answers his own question by positing that after the passage of civil rights legislation, those old racists simply went silent, turning off the public spigot of their anger and indignation. Their ghosts pop up in odd ways, he says, like when a millionaire peacefully takes a knee during the national anthem. “I highly doubt that the white faces in the first Civil Rights Era just automatically let go of their racist ideologies,” he writes. “White supremacy — racism in America — had to adapt, and it did.” (Disturbing photos ahead if you click through.)

Afrosapiophile