Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.
Fortune 500

Microsoft’s Project Scorpio Xbox One X Now Available for Pre-Order

Don Reisinger
1:26 PM ET

Video game players hoping to get their hands on a special edition Xbox One X this year will need to act fast.

Microsoft is offering customers the opportunity to pre-order the Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition at several prominent retailers, including Amazon (amzn), Walmart (wmt) , and Target (tgt). The console is available for $499. As of this writing, retailers had some units available, but neither Microsoft nor the shopping outlets are saying how many Project Scorpio devices they have on offer.

Microsoft (msft) earlier this year unveiled the Xbox One, the upcoming console designed to replace the last-generation Xbox One. Xbox One X comes with support for super-high-resolution 4K video, and according to Microsoft, is by far the most powerful game console it's ever offered. It's slated to be released in November.

The Project Scorpio version is an homage to the codename Microsoft assigned to its Xbox One X development. It's also the first name the company gave to the console before it was permanently renamed Xbox One X.

The Project Scorpio console only offers cosmetic differences compared to the standard Xbox One X. The Project Scorpio version is black and has "Project Scorpio" emblazoned on its face in green. The controller that comes with the console has a similar styling with a green "Project Scorpio" dotting its face. Pricing on the Project Scorpio version is the same as a standard Xbox One.

Like the standard Xbox One X, the Project Scorpio console will be released to those who pre-order the device on November 7.

