Entertainment
Search
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Fortune 500Apple Accepting Donations for Southern Poverty Law Center
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.
BitcoinBitcoin Analysts Are Competing for Highest Price Forecast
The Bitcoin Hard Fork
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
solar eclipse 2017Watch the Solar Eclipse’s Effect on Traffic
Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S.
Fortune 500

The NFL and EA Sports Are Launching a ‘Madden NFL’ E-Sports Tournament

Tom Huddleston, Jr.
2:07 PM ET

The NFL is teaming up with gaming giant Electronic Arts to give millions of football fans a chance to compete to represent their favorite football team.

The company's EA Sports division, which makes popular game titles like the FIFA and Madden NFL franchises, and the NFL announced on Monday the launch of a new gaming tournament called the Madden NFL Club Championship. Starting today, gamers over the age of 16 can register for the first installment of the annual tournament, which pits Madden NFL players against one another in live and online elimination events. Eventually, the field will be whittled to 32 gamers—one for each NFL team—who will compete in the Madden NFL Club Championship Live Finals, which will be split between two events coinciding with the 2018 Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LII this winter.

The e-sports industry is growing quickly, with revenue from competitive gaming expected to double from its current estimates to roughly $1.5 billion by 2020. Several gaming companies have expanded their e-sports divisions in recent years, with big names like Activision Blizzard and Tencent-owned Riot Games creating full e-sports leagues featuring franchises and multi-million-dollar buy-ins for team owners. Meanwhile, Take-Two Interactive Software is also going the sports route through an e-sports partnership with the NBA.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The NFL and EA are putting up the more than $400,000 in prize money for the new tournament. EA told Bloomberg that the company is on the lookout for corporate sponsors to get on board with the Madden NFL Club Championship (companies like McDonald's and Progressive have sponsored past e-sports events hosted by EA), and there's even the possibility of finding broadcast television partners to air some of the competitions.

The tournament's announcement is tied to Tuesday's debut of the latest edition of the popular NFL video game, Madden NFL 18. EA says the Madden NFL franchise has sold more than 100 million units over more than two decades, and the previous installment sold more than 1 million units in its first week of availability last year.

Given the franchise's popularity, it's no surprise that EA would want to make the push into e-sports, as the audience for competitive gaming continues to grow. EA rolled out its first e-sports competitions featuring Madden NFL games last year. The Madden NFL Club Championship is the third event of the company's Madden NFL Championship Series EA Majors, and it is the first to involve the participation of all 32 NFL teams.

The move also makes sense for the NFL to get behind such an event, as the league sees royalties from the sales of NFL video games and related content. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that partnering with EA " presents a unique opportunity to capture the excitement of NFL action and the passion of our fans with competition that anyone can participate in," and he added that the tournament could help the NFL reach a younger, more digital, audience.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE