‘Los Angeles Times’ Undergoes Management Shake-Up

Newspaper company Tronc named digital media veteran Ross Levinsohn the new chief executive officer and publisher of the Los Angeles Times as part of a shake-up of senior management, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Jim Kirk, former editor-in-chief of the Chicago Sun-Times , was named interim executive editor.

The two men replace Davan Maharaj, who has served as editor and publisher of the Los Angeles Times since March 2016. Maharaj, who began working at the paper as a summer intern in 1989, was ousted from the paper along with three other senior editors on Monday morning, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

The LA Times has undergone several management changes and rounds of layoffs in recent years as newspapers struggle to adapt to consumers' migration to digital media.

Levinsohn previously served as interim CEO of Yahoo , and developed digital strategy for Fox's entertainment properties as president of Fox Interactive Media when it was part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.