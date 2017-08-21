Autos
Fiat Chrysler

China’s Biggest SUV Maker Wants to Buy American Classic Jeep

Natasha Bach
5:17 AM ET

China has its eyes on Jeep.

Great Wall Motor Co, China’s biggest SUV maker, has requested a meeting with the Italian-American auto group, with the intention of acquiring all or part of it.

According to a Reuters report, a press relations official at Great Wall said that it “currently [has] an intention to acquire. We are interested in (FCA)." Automotive News reported that Great Wall is particularly interested in Jeep, the group’s most profitable brand. Morgan Stanley has estimated that Jeep could be worth $24 billion, making it more valuable than both FCA and Great Wall.

As Chinese automakers like Zhejiang Geely acquire foreign brands such as Volvo (volvy) , Great Wall is seeking its own piece of the potential profit from Europe and the U.S. Acquiring Jeep would allow Great Wall to enter the premium market with a well-recognized brand.

For more on the auto industry, watch Fortune's video:

Great Wall’s expression of interest comes just a month after FCA’s CEO Sergio Marchionne announced that it was considering spinning off some of its business and would be presenting a five-year plan at the start of next year.

