Here’s Where You Can Find Free Food and Deals During the Solar Eclipse

The retail world never passes up the chance for a good promotion. So despite the threat of traffic nightmares and Lizardmen , a number of national chains are using the 2017 solar eclipse to win over customers with deep discounts or free food.

While you won't find quite as many giveaways as you do on food-specific days of observance, retailers seem to be enjoying the creative options this rare astronomical event affords, such as Krispy Kreme's decision to introduce a chocolate glazed doughnut .

Here are some of the offerings worth keeping an eye out for Monday in those hours where you're not looking skyward.

Dairy Queen - They're not exactly eclipse-themed, but DQ's Blizzards are buy-one-get-one-free starting today. (That will get you two for just a buck.) The deal will run through Sept. 3.

Shoney's - Buy an entree item or grab the buffet at this restaurant chain and you'll get a free Chocolate Double Decker MoonPie (see what they did there?) as well as a pair of free solar eclipse glasses, an item that—just this once—could be even more popular than free food.

DoorDash - Between 2pm and 4pm on Monday, this food delivery service will give out free half-moon cookies to customers who access The Eclipse Cookie Store through the app.

Denny's - No freebies here, but you can get an unlimited stack of "Mooncakes" (they're pancakes every other day of the year) for just $4 on the 21st.

Lyft - Passengers in Colorado can get 30% off on rides to select eclipse viewing parties, including the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and the Fiske Planetarium Solar Telescopes in Boulder. Enter the discount code DENECLIPSE

Southwest Airlines - Granted, this isn't a deal worth hunting down if you don't already have a reservation, but if you're on one of the five flights Southwest has designated "celestial chasers" today (flights that will experience the maximum effects of the eclipse), you're in for a treat. The airline is giving passengers special viewing glasses and "cosmic cocktails." Even if you're usually an aisle person, there are flights where you definitely want a window seat.