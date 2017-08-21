Autos
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.
Tesla

How Elon Musk Watched the Solar Eclipse in His Tesla

Kirsten Korosec
3:00 PM ET

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, like millions of others, threw on a pair of special sunglasses to view the solar eclipse Monday. But he didn't stop there.

The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted Monday that after donning the sunglasses he sat in a Model S and watched the eclipse through the electric vehicle's iconic glass roof.

OK, so it's not a waffle house.

Tesla, which makes electric vehicles and solar roof tiles as well as energy storage products, also used the solar eclipse as a chance to promote the Powerwall. Tesla tweeted an image of its Powerwall 2 unit, with a hint of a shadow cast along it, with the message "eclipse ready" in a tweet on Monday. The Powerwall 2 is a battery for homes designed to store energy generated by solar panels and to provide backup power during utility outages and natural disasters.

To be clear, the solar eclipse is not expected to lead to power outages. The AC will keep on running even during the two and half minutes of the solar eclipse. Tesla is just using this national event as an opportunity to talk to folks about energy and its home-battery product.

Follow FORTUNE