Ignoring Warnings, Donald Trump Looked at the Solar Eclipse Without Glasses

President Donald Trump—apparently unable to resist the temptation—looked up at the solar eclipse briefly without wearing protective sunglasses designed for this very activity despite days of warnings leading up to the national event.

Trump did don the eclipse sunglasses along with First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron, for a longer look. But it was the moment when he looked at the sun without the glasses that immediately lit up social media. Several reporters who cover the White House reported that someone within a group of aides shouted to the president "Don't Look," a detail that only added to commentary on the interwebs.

When people question reporters writing that potus will do the opposite of what he's told, almost always. Per pooler @Bencjacobs pic.twitter.com/7olUQwnkVD - Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 21, 2017

As he did this, someone in a crowd of aides below shouted 'Don't look.' pic.twitter.com/dtfSLEzcAZ - Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) August 21, 2017

Others soon joined in with their own Trump solar eclipse moment commentary.

Turn around, bright eyes pic.twitter.com/RNGm0WdwFF - Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) August 21, 2017