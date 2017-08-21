Entertainment
Search
YahooYahoo Owes Millions For Busting NCAA Tournament Bracket Deal
Iran nuclear dealHow We Can Keep Iran From Becoming the Next North Korea
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Johnson & JohnsonJohnson & Johnson Loses Another Lawsuit Linking Its Talc-Based Products to Ovarian Cancer
1502908308_232503862
solar eclipse 2017

Ignoring Warnings, Donald Trump Looked at the Solar Eclipse Without Glasses

Kirsten Korosec
4:26 PM ET

President Donald Trump—apparently unable to resist the temptation—looked up at the solar eclipse briefly without wearing protective sunglasses designed for this very activity despite days of warnings leading up to the national event.

Trump did don the eclipse sunglasses along with First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron, for a longer look. But it was the moment when he looked at the sun without the glasses that immediately lit up social media. Several reporters who cover the White House reported that someone within a group of aides shouted to the president "Don't Look," a detail that only added to commentary on the interwebs.

Others soon joined in with their own Trump solar eclipse moment commentary.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE