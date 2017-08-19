Target Officially Dumps Hampton Creek

Two months after pulling Hampton Creek’s vegan products from its shelves, Target has made its split from the startup official.

Target ( tgt ) generated $5.5 million in annual revenue for Hampton Creek, and was its largest retail customer , according to Bloomberg. Target initially pulled the products due to allegations about food safety. Though Target shared its concerns with the FDA, Hampton Creek last week announced that the FDA had found no safety issues.

A Target spokesperson told Bloomberg there were “multiple reasons” for ending the relationship. But a Hampton Creek spokesman said that sharing the FDA’s conclusions about product safety violated Target’s communications guidelines, leading directly to the split.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Just a few short years ago, Hampton Creek was an investors’ darling, using tech-adjacent buzzwords to pitch its mission of creating plant-based foods that taste great, starting with an eggless mayonnaise. It eventually reached a valuation, according to the company, of $1.1 billion .

But a string of public relations disasters have wounded the company. Just over a year ago, Bloomberg reported on a program that appeared to use contractors to buy the company’s own products in large quantities, possibly creating deceptive sales figures. Those allegations were investigated by the SEC and Department of Justice with no finding of wrongdoing , and an internal audit concluded the volume of the buyback program was smaller than Bloomberg suggested.

This May, after falling far short of a fundraising goal, there was a wave of firings and departures among Hampton Creek's senior management and executives, some apparently motivated by cost-cutting. Then last month, at least four members of Hampton Creek’s board quit en masse , leaving CEO Josh Tetrick the sole member.