Apple Watch Takes Center Stage Amid iPhone Excitement

In Apple's universe, it's usually iPhone news and rumors that takes center stage. But this week, it's Apple Watch that hogged the attention.

First, a report said the Apple Watch come with a new feature that would allow it to connect to cellular networks without having to be tethered to an iPhone. It was quickly followed by an analyst report providing more information about the LTE chip. And most recently, a report detailed how many Apple Watches the company may sell this year.

But the news didn't end on the wrist. There was also talk this week of Apple's ( aapl ) efforts in entertainment, and surprisingly, it mulling over a change to the design of App Store icon after years of leaving the image alone.

Read on for a quick look at this week's biggest Apple news:

One more thing... Apple has used the same App Store icon , featuring an "A" made up of a pencil, paintbrush, and ruler, for years. The new design features three sticks all arranged in an A. It's a simple change, but it's one that people have been chatting about on social media all week. And some are not too happy.