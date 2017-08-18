Leadership
Search
White HouseBannon Isn’t Wrong. China Is Becoming the World’s Dominant Economy
Steve Bannon
Brainstorm HealthBrainstorm Health: Eclipse Glasses, FDA Approves Pfizer Leukemia Drug, MS Drug Prices
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
the daily stormerDaily Stormer Takedown Is ‘Dangerous’ for Free Speech, Says Electronic Frontier Foundation
onstage during day two of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2015 at Pier 70 on September 22, 2015 in San Francisco, California.
The US Department of State logo is displ
The US Department of State logo is displayed inside the media briefing room 01 November 2007 at the US Department of State in Washington, DC.  PAUL J. RICHARDS—AFP/Getty Images
U.S. State Department

U.S. State Department Suffers Worldwide Email Outage

The Associated Press
11:44 AM ET

U.S. officials say the State Department has suffered a worldwide email outage affecting its entire unclassified system.

The officials said the outage began early Friday morning and that technicians were working to restore email as soon as possible. The officials said the outage was not caused by "any external action or interference."

The department was forced to shut down its unclassified email systems in 2014 in what officials said at the time was routine maintenance. But it later emerged that the system had been compromised by hackers believed to be affiliated with Russia and that the maintenance explanation was a cover story.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE