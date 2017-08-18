The Salvation Army and American Red Cross Cancel Events at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross have joined a growing number of organizations pulling out of events hosted at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida since the president's controversial response to the violence in Charlottesville.

"The American Red Cross has decided we cannot host our annual fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago, as it has increasingly become a source of controversy and pain for many of our volunteers, employees and supporters," the group said in a statement Friday.

The Salvation Army, which has held an event at the club for the past three years, said in a statement that it would not do so this year "because the conversation has shifted away" from its central mission, the Washington Post reports .

The Post estimates the decision by these and numerous other organizations to host events elsewhere will cost the club hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue.