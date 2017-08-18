Leadership
Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. Drew Angerer—Getty Images
Donald Trump

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross Cancel Events at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

Tessa Berenson
2:05 PM ET

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross have joined a growing number of organizations pulling out of events hosted at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida since the president's controversial response to the violence in Charlottesville.

"The American Red Cross has decided we cannot host our annual fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago, as it has increasingly become a source of controversy and pain for many of our volunteers, employees and supporters," the group said in a statement Friday.

The Salvation Army, which has held an event at the club for the past three years, said in a statement that it would not do so this year "because the conversation has shifted away" from its central mission, the Washington Post reports.

The Post estimates the decision by these and numerous other organizations to host events elsewhere will cost the club hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

