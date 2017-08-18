On Point

Mitt Romney asks for Donald Trump to apologize and repudiate hate

After posting a Facebook note about the president’s stance on Charlottesville, the former candidate began trending on Twitter. “Whether he intended to or not, what he communicated caused racists to rejoice, minorities to weep, and the vast heart of America to mourn," Romney wrote. In the post, he makes an interesting case for diversity, one I hadn’t fully considered. “Our allies around the world are stunned and our enemies celebrate; America's ability to help secure a peaceful and prosperous world is diminished,” he says. “And who would want to come to the aid of a country they perceive as racist if ever the need were to arise, as it did after 9/11?”

Facebook

What eleven CEOs have learned about advocating for diversity

Stefanie K. Johnson, an associate professor of management and entrepreneurship at University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business, interviewed eleven chief executives (Salesforce, Medtronic, YouTube and Kaiser Permanente are in the mix) to find out what was working and what wasn’t. All validated the business case for diversity, and all talked about the cultural benefits. Of her four findings, one jumped out at me: hold yourself and direct reports accountable for results. “Indeed, research has shown that setting and following through on diversity goals is the most effective method for increasing underrepresentation of women and minorities,” says Johnson.

HBR

One fifth of American workers find the workplace hostile or threatening

Here’s some really bad news. A new study of 3,066 U.S workers shows that nearly one in five workers say that their workplaces are threatening or hostile, which can include bullying and sexual harassment. The study was conducted by the Rand Corp., Harvard Medical School and the University of California, Los Angeles. It gets worse: Anyone with a customer facing job is taking the lion’s share of abuse. It's part of the reason for the massive discontent among the working class - there are jobs, but they're destroying people. The authors of the study also call the rates of abuse “disturbingly high.”

Bloomberg

Solange quits Twitter

Before you panic, she’ll still be on Instagram. But deleting her account was clearly an act of self-preservation. Click through for her thoughts – which included anguish that her now school-age son was learning that the world still tolerated race-themed hate. She also didn’t want to give her energy to the “racist ugly ass fuck bois who reek of citronella,” while she’s on tour, which is a pretty damning indictment of the kind of abuse black women take on the platform every day.

Vanity Fair