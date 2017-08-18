Major Cruise Ships Will Still Call at Barcelona Following Terror Attack

People gather and mourn at La Rambla boulevard for the victims those who lost their lives in terror attack killing at least 13 people when a white van ploughed into a crowd in central Barcelona, on August 18, 2017, Barcelona, Spain.

Most major cruise ships scheduled to stop in Barcelona , Spain, over the next few days will continue with their schedule as planned despite the terror attack on Thursday which left 13 people dead and 100 injured in the touristic center of Las Ramblas.

Barcelona calls scheduled for liners from Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line will take place as normal on Friday and over the weekend, USA Today reports. A statement by Oceania Cruises, published by Cruise Critic , said the company was "monitoring the situation in Barcelona" and the "safety and security" of its guests and crew was its "top priority."

A spokesperson from the parent company of Royal Caribbean told USA Today that its executives hadn't made a decision yet about its scheduled calls in the Spanish city's harbor.

The Islamic State has claimed credit for a second attack in Spain on Thursday evening, in which an Audi A3 rammed into pedestrians in Cambrils, a coastal town about 70 miles southwest of Barcelona. The two attacks were the first by Islamic terrorists on Spanish soil after years without a serious incident, but the latest in a recent spate of vehicular attacks in Europe, starting with the 2016 terrorist attack in Nice, France.