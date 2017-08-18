Good morning and happy Friday, readers! This is Sy.

You've almost certainly heard about the total solar eclipse set to occur on Monday, August 21. The rare event will be visible in certain regions within more than a dozen states.

But, even with cosmic events, it's important to put safety first. And when it comes to staring into the sun, that means protecting your eyes with special gear.

Unfortunately, some would-be viewers could have a bit of a problem with that . There have been reports of unauthorized eyewear that have led to recalls and suggestions from county officials in Richland, South Carolina (one of the areas where the eclipse will be visible in its totality) to seek "other options" than the free glasses made available if people feel uncomfortable. There have also been counterfeit pairs sold on Amazon (for which the company has offered refunds).

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) has an approved list of vendors for solar filters.

Read on for the day's news, and enjoy your weekend!

