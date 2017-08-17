Leadership
Search
EclipseThe Solar Eclipse Could Cost Employers $694 Million in Lost Productivity
Cambridge, MA., 08/04/17, Kathy Reeves, a Physicist a Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, will travel to Oregon to witness the eclipse. These are the special glasses she will use to watch it. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
UberUber Scores a Victory in Appeals Court Over Passenger Rights
Uber CEO Kalanick Relinquishes Power After Investor Mutiny
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CarsSales Are Dropping at a Major Vintage Car Auction
Inside The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Classic Car Show
Trump

Trump Mourns Removal of Confederate Statues in Latest Tweets

Chris Morris
9:53 AM ET

As Confederate statues and memorials are being removed across the U.S. following the violence at a weekend rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., President Donald Trump took to Twitter Thursday morning to complain about the actions, calling it "sad" and saying the "culture of our great country [is] being ripped apart."

Trump also said if city and state officials were willing to take down statues and monuments of Confederate heroes Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, America's founding fathers—such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson—could go next.

Trump's comments about Lee and Washington echo an email one of his senior legal advisors forwarded to government officials and conservative media claiming that the Black Lives Matter movement has been “infiltrated by terrorist groups.”

In that note, John Dowd, head of Trump’s legal team, reportedly said of Lee and Washington: “You cannot be against General Lee and be for General Washington, there is literally no difference between the two men.”

The tweets come just two days after Trump reiterated his thoughts that both left- and right-wing extremists became violent during the rally in Charlottesville, saying "both sides" were to blame.

"Not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch," Trump said of the participants in the deadly protest. "There was a group on this side. You can call them the left...that came violently attacking the other group. So you can say what you want, but that’s the way it is."

The reaction has been harsh from both sides of the political aisle—and has led to speculation that some top officials may quit his administration. Business CEOs have already distanced themselves from the President.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE