Crime

Thieves Make Off With 20 Tons of Nutella

Chris Morris
9:29 AM ET

Someone's chocolate cravings have gotten way out of hand.

Police in Germany are searching for the person (or people) who made off with 20 tons of Nutella—valued at between €50,000 and €70,000. Also taken, an undetermined number of Kinder Surprise Eggs.

That's a lot of sweets, no matter how much you love the hazelnut spread, so authorities are asking people to report anyone who is offering "large quantities of chocolate via unconventional channels."

This is just the latest in a series of, frankly, odd recent choices by thieves. In April, a Canadian man received an eight-year prison sentence and multi-million dollar fine for stealing $18.7 million worth of maple syrup. Earlier this month, a New Mexico bandit stole a 1,700 lb. barbecue pit—along with the briskets that were cooking on it.

And on Memorial Day, a pair of thieves made off with 30,000 condoms and $10,000 worth of sex toys.

Crime doesn't pay, but collectively, these particular thefts can make for one hell of a party.

