A critical and box office success for Disney , Rogue One: A Star Wars Story propelled the studio to a record $7 billion in global sales in 2016. With The Last Jedi up next, a Han Solo spinoff in production, and the saga's episode IX to follow, the company is looking ahead to future films to keep The Force strong with the Star Wars franchise.

What story will follow? Rumor has it that the studio is considering the backstory of Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Director Stephen Daldry is in discussions to develop and write the project, which is described as in " the earliest of stages, " according to The Hollywood Reporter. There have been previous rumors that the studio may make a film about the popular bounty hunter Boba Fett. And after seeing Darth Vader do substantial battle in Rogue One , fans began clamoring for a standalone film about the Sith Lord himself.

But one Star Wars fanatic may hold more sway than the rest. Ewan McGregor, the actor who played Obi-Wan in the Star Wars Episodes I-III, has said several times on the record that he would love to return to the role . Disney's plans may become clearer after the December 15 premiere of The Last Jedi , as Entertainment Weekly reports that the parentage of Rey, The Force Awaken's main character, will be revealed in the upcoming film. One fan theory is that Rey is somehow related to Obi-Wan. Perhaps Disney will give the fans what they want. After all, this fan-made trailer, uploaded to YouTube in February 2017 makes a convincing argument for re-casting McGregor in the role.

Currently the project has no script, notes The Hollywood Reporter , so there's certainly aren't actors attached yet. In fact, there's really only one thing you can say about this idea for sure: It will make a lot of money.