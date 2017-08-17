Good morning, readers! This is Sy.

Fortune is out with its latest 40 Under 40 list, our annual ranking of young entrepreneurs and influential people from across the globe. The 2017 list includes artists, athletes, businesspeople, world leaders, and more. Who takes the number one spot? You can find out right here .

As for health care—the two enterprising men behind Guardant Health, a company focused on "liquid biopsies" seeking to replace invasive tissue biopsies with simple blood tests, and the duo leading digital health firm Outcome Health (already valued at more than $5 billion after a monster financing round earlier this year) made the cut.

Check out the full rankings , and read on for the day's news.

Sy Mukherjee

@the_sy_guy

sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com