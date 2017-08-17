Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
BitcoinBitcoin Surged to a New High Adding $17 Billion in Just Over a Week
RoséForget Rosé: Pink Liquor Is the Next Instagram-Worthy Trend
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Fortune 500Box’s Deal With Google Involves a Lot of Machine Learning
Brainstorm Health

Brainstorm Health: 40 Under 40 in Health Care, Aetna CEO Slams Trump, Color Genomics Funding

Clifton Leaf,Sy Mukherjee
12:26 PM ET

Good morning, readers! This is Sy.

Fortune is out with its latest 40 Under 40 list, our annual ranking of young entrepreneurs and influential people from across the globe. The 2017 list includes artists, athletes, businesspeople, world leaders, and more. Who takes the number one spot? You can find out right here.

As for health care—the two enterprising men behind Guardant Health, a company focused on "liquid biopsies" seeking to replace invasive tissue biopsies with simple blood tests, and the duo leading digital health firm Outcome Health (already valued at more than $5 billion after a monster financing round earlier this year) made the cut.

Check out the full rankings, and read on for the day's news.

Sy Mukherjee
@the_sy_guy
sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com

DIGITAL HEALTH

Color Genomics in the midst of $80 million funding round. Genetic testing stratup Color Genomics is raising $80 million in a Series C funding round (with $52 million raised as of Wednesday, the company told Fortune after an initial report from Axios). Color is one of a slew of genomics-focused firms attempting to provide patients with information about their risks for various diseases. The company recently branched out from its cancer focus to heart disease, announcing a new test that can detect the genetic mutation behind Familial Hypercholesterolemia (FH), which leads to high levels of "bad" cholesterol.

INDICATIONS

Novartis bags respected UCSF scientist. Pharma giant Novartis has picked up a leading cardiovascular scientist, University of California at San Francisco's Shaun Coughlin, to run its own cardiovascular unit at the Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research. Coughlin served as the head of UCSF's Cardiovascular Research Center. As big money and exciting new therapeutic spaces have opened up in biopharma, companies have vied to grab star scientific talent. (Endpoints News)

THE BIG PICTURE

Aetna CEO has harsh words for Trump on Charlottesville. Health insurance giant Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini issued a sharp rebuke to President Trump's reaction to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville (Trump has doubled down on his position that "both sides" are to blame for the incident) in a memo to employees. Bertolini said that he was"ashamed of our President's behavior and comments" and urged colleagues to think hard about how they could live up to American values of diversity and inclusion. (Fortune)

Administration to continue insurer payments for at least one more month. The Trump administration will continue to make cost-sharing reduction subsidies to Obamacare insurers in the month of August, holding off on following through on President Trump's repeated threats to cut off the funding. That's cause for relief for insurers—for now. The question is what the administration will do in the coming months. (Fortune)

REQUIRED READING

7 Companies With Great Wellness Programsby Lily Martis, Monster

Here's What Happened at Fortune Brainstorm Techby Michal Lev-Ram

Hate Groups Can't Use These Companies Anymoreby Chris Morris

One Day You Might Have a Pig Organ. And It Could Save Your Lifeby Luhan Yang

Produced by Sy Mukherjee
@the_sy_guy
sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com
Find past coverage. Sign up for other Fortune newsletters.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE