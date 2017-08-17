Tech
Search
UnitedHealthThe Most Successful CEO of His Generation Steps Down
Key Speakers At The Milken Institute Global Conference
Charlottesville ViolenceAntifa Needs a New Way to Fight the Alt-Right
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
charlottesvilleCorporate Leaders Stand Up to Hate and Trump
Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook Interview
Fortune 500

New Apple, Samsung Smartphone Challenger Is Finally Available For Pre-Order

Jonathan Vanian
3:06 PM ET

Apple and Samsung have a new challenger to their dominant smartphones.

Essential, co-founded by Andy Rubin, who helped create the Android operating system, is now taking pre-orders for its much-anticipated Essential smartphone.

People can buy the phone either through Essential’s website or Sprint and Best Buy. Sprint is the only wireless carrier selling the phone, although Essential said the phone works with every major carrier.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Essential's smartphone costs $700, while a camera attachment that can film 360-degree video temporarily costs an extra $50 if bought together (it costs $200 if purchased separately. Sprint is giving customers the option of an 18-month leasing plan that shaves $260 off the list price.

The phone is powered by Google’s Android operating system, has a 5.71 inch high-definition display screen, and has 128 GB of storage. The phone competes with high-end smartphones like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, which sells for $770, and the Samsung Galaxy S8, which costs $750.

Rubin wrote in a blog post that Essential customers would “get guaranteed Android OS updates for 2 years and will get monthly security updates for 3 years, so your phone will always be secure and have the latest features.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE