New Apple, Samsung Smartphone Challenger Is Finally Available For Pre-Order

Apple and Samsung have a new challenger to their dominant smartphones.

Essential, co-founded by Andy Rubin, who helped create the Android operating system, is now taking pre-orders for its much-anticipated Essential smartphone.

People can buy the phone either through Essential’s website or Sprint and Best Buy . Sprint is the only wireless carrier selling the phone, although Essential said the phone works with every major carrier.

Essential's smartphone costs $700, while a camera attachment that can film 360-degree video temporarily costs an extra $50 if bought together (it costs $200 if purchased separately. Sprint is giving customers the option of an 18-month leasing plan that shaves $260 off the list price.

The phone is powered by Google’s Android operating system, has a 5.71 inch high-definition display screen, and has 128 GB of storage. The phone competes with high-end smartphones like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, which sells for $770, and the Samsung Galaxy S8, which costs $750.

Rubin wrote in a blog post that Essential customers would “get guaranteed Android OS updates for 2 years and will get monthly security updates for 3 years, so your phone will always be secure and have the latest features.”