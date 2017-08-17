Tech
Search
WalmartWalmart’s Massive Tech Investments Drive Another Quarter of Big Sales Gains
UberUber Says It’s Sorry Over ‘Misunderstanding’ in the Philippines
Uber At $40 Billion Valuation Would Eclipse Twitter And Hertz
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
OneTimeHBO’s Twitter and Game of Thrones Facebook Pages Get Hacked
"Game of Thrones" Comic Con Panel 2017
Fortune 500

Amazon Plans to Hire Another 1,000 U.K. Workers

Reuters
7:57 AM ET

Online retailer Amazon.com said on Wednesday it would open a distribution center in Bristol, south west England, in 2018, continuing a rapid expansion that saw its investments in the U.K. triple last year to over 400 million pounds ($513.96 million).

Britain is Amazon's third-largest market outside North America, with sales of $9.5 billion last year—up almost 20% in sterling terms on 2015.

The U.S. group already planned to open four additional distribution, or fulfillment, centers in 2017, in addition to the 12 operating at the end of last year.

Amazon said it intended to hire an additional 1,000 workers at the Bristol plant on permanent contracts.

Following criticism from politicians about weak worker protection, the company has been increasingly employing its warehouse staff directly, rather than indirectly via contract firms which offer little employment security.

Amazon invested about 850 million pounds in the U.K. from 2010 to 2016, accounts for its U.K. subsidiaries show.

Increased use of robot technology contributed to the high capex spend last year, a spokesman said.

The company said that, including operating costs, Amazon had spent 6.4 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) in the U.K. since 2010, against sales of around 33 billion pounds.

Amazon does not publish profitability figures for its U.K. operation. However, its main, Luxembourg-based European operating unit, through which all EU sales are routed, reported operating losses for the last six years, its accounts show.

Amazon said last month it was not having problems hiring staff in Britain despite last year's Brexit vote.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE