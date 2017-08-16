Urban Outfitters Stock Just Had Its Best Run in 24 Years

Urban Outfitters ( urbn ) surged the most since the apparel company went public 24 years ago, after its Free People and Anthropologie chains performed better than predicted, helping offset a slump at its flagship business.

Earnings in the quarter were 44 cents a share, the company said Tuesday. That topped the 36 cent-average of projections. On Wednesday, the retailer’s stock climbed as much as 27% to $21.31 in New York, the biggest intraday gain since November 1993.

In delivering the results, Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayne highlighted “ encouraging fashion apparel trends ,” which could help boost the company’s performance in future quarters. Hayne has been working to improve sales in a retail environment plagued by store closures, slow fashion trends and discount-hungry shoppers. The chain has been investing in growing internationally, improving digital offerings and expanding its wholesale market, but progress has been slow.

This quarter showed some improvement as same-store sales, a key metric, also topped estimates. While they declined 4.9% in the period, the result wasn’t as bad as the 6.4% drop seen on Wall Street, according to Consensus Metrix. Free People, which contributes about 20% of total revenue, saw same-store sales climb 2.9%, the only brand that saw growth in the quarter.

Anthropologie’s same-store sales dropped 4%, though that was far better than the 8.1%seen by analysts. The company’s namesake brand saw that metric fall 7.9%, slightly worse than projections. Total net sales of $872.9 million handily exceeded estimates of $858 million.

The shares of Urban Outfitters had plunged 41% this year through Tuesday.