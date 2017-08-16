Twitter Suspends Account of Neo-Nazi Site Daily Stormer

Twitter has suspended the account of neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer, marking the latest setback for the organizer of the recent Charlottesville, Va. march , during which a counter-protester was killed and several injured.

Anyone trying to access the Daily Stormer Twitter account now gets a message saying that it has been suspended , but without any specific reasons about why. In general, Twitter's terms of service prohibit abusive behavior and the incitement of violence, although the company is frequently criticized for failing to do enough to curb such posts.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move by Twitter follows on the heels of GoDaddy's and Google's decision to revoke the registration for the Daily Stormer's Internet domain. The move briefly took the Daily Stormer's site offline before the owners reestablished the site on the so-called dark web , which is not indexed by search engines and can only be reached using special browsers.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Google's YouTube video service has also terminated the Daily Stormer's account due to "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting hate speech."