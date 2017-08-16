Term Sheet — Wednesday, August 16

ET CETERA

$12 BILLION: Thanks to SoftBank’s gigantic pile of Vision money, there is an actual scenario where Travis Kalanick could conceivably return to Uber. Bloomberg reports that the company is in talks with SoftBank, General Atlantic, Didi and Dragoneer to raise as much as $1 billion to $1.5 billion in new funding, alongside another $2 billion to $10 billion in secondary funding. This could be used to buy out at least some of the stock from disgruntled shareholders like Benchmark and other early investors who no want to dive off this ship before it sinks any further. Er, I mean, “lock in gains.” (Read all about the complications and the board battles this deal would cause here .)

Setting aside whether or not I think Kalanick should be allowed to return to the company, I’m most curious about whether any of the secondary stock will allow employees to cash out. There is huge demand for liquidity from them, even at a lower valuation than Uber’s latest one, one investor I spoke with noted.

Uber is famous for paying lower salaries and making up for it in stock. It’s also famous for not allowing those employees to sell any shares. It doesn’t even allow them to use services that make loans in exchange for shares. As TechCrunch’s Connie Loizos pointed out last year , Uber has a very strict 90-day policy for employees who leave to exercise their options. In other words, most of them are sitting on huge paper gains and can’t afford pay the taxes on them if they leave. They are “handcuffed to Uber.”

More progressive companies like Pinterest and Airbnb allow their employees to wait many years to exercise their options. One investor I spoke with called Uber’s policy the most punitive he’d ever seen.

Will a secondary sale cause an employee exodus? Maybe! But Uber still has a toxic culture problem on its hands, and the company could stand to clean house. Meanwhile, it doesn’t hurt to show the employees that it wants to keep that it values them for sticking with it through all this turmoil.

PR VC: There are so many classic “signs we’re in a bubble” tropes. One is “equity swaps,” where agencies (advertising, consulting, development, PR, etc.) accept startup equity for their work instead of fees. You can see how, in a bubble scenario, that might end badly.

But this time around, they’re being a bit smarter about it and raising separate funds. Tusk Ventures is one example . Now Derris, a well-known PR firm in New York, is another. The firm raised $10 million from Local Rich Man Stephen Ross to invest in the startups it works with (and ones it can’t). More details below.

HYPE: Gartner released its emerging tech hype cycle this morning . Connected homes and machine learning are at the peak and blockchain is already on its way down. Smart dust is ascending.

TRADITION: It’s to dust off the semi-regular “Mashable is for sale” story! It ran in 2012 (price tag: $200 million), and again in 2015 (price tag: $300 million). This time around, reports have not listed a price tag. The company recently did that whole “pivot to video” thing that’s popular in media. (See more below.)